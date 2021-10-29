Silver Creek woman pleads guilty to assault for striking BPD officer with bullhorn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Silver Creek woman has pleaded guilty to assault for striking a Buffalo police officer with a bullhorn in May.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 22-year-old Savannah E. Karcz pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court Thursday to one count of assault in the third degree.

According to the district attorney's office, around 10:00 a.m. on May 1, 2021 Karcz attempted to drive around Buffalo police vehicles that were blocking an entrance to Delaware Park. She then exited her vehicle and hit the police vehicle with her hands and yelled at the officers through a bullhorn. One of the officers attempted to move the bullhorn away from his face and Karcz struck him in the left side of the head with it. The officer was taken to ECMC and treated for pain and swelling.

Karcz is scheduled to be sentenced January 10, she faces a maximum of one year in jail and remains released under supervision.