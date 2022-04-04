Silver Creek Central School District responds to allegations of 'isolation room' at school

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Leadership at Silver Creek Central School District now says it does have a "de-escalation room," days after denying allegations that students were being placed in an "isolation room" at the school as a form of discipline.

On March 31, upset parents crowded into a business in Silver Creek to address allegations of the use of the so-called "isolation room" at the district's elementary school.

Parents said Assistant Principal Jay Hall contacted them last week to tell them about the room. Hall said he wrote a letter to the school board on March 28, and has since been put on administrative leave.

The district responded to the allegations and released a lengthy statement Monday saying in part:

The District does not now, nor has it ever used an isolation cell, nor has it ever locked a child in a room alone. The District does utilize a de-escalation room. This is a widely accepted method of addressing the needs of children who simply require some time alone in a quiet place to gather their thoughts and composure so that they are able to safely re-join their peers in the classroom. It is by no means intended, nor has it ever been used as a form of punishment or have any negative implications. The New York State Education Department authorizes the use of such rooms in its regulations.

The district said upon receipt of the allegations it suspended the use of the de-escalation room and an investigation began.

According to the district, The Erie-2 BOCES Coordinator of Health and Safety inspected the room Monday and confirmed that the room is safe. In addition, the district said the Silver Creek Volunteer Fire Chief inspected the room and confirmed that it meets all applicable fire codes and regulations, and confirmed a person cannot be locked in the room. According to the statement, the New York State police also investigated the room and raised no concerns.

The de-escalation room itself is located on the first floor near the Elementary main office of the school. The de-escalation room is located inside one of the administrative offices. Any time a child is in the room, the child is monitored. The room is well ventilated and has a large window. (see photos below). The room is NOT soundproof, so any child in the room can be heard by the monitor at all times. This was confirmed by both the BOCES Safety inspector and the Fire Chief.

The district said further information will be available as the investigation proceeds and provided the following pictures of the room. You can read the full statement from the district below the pictures.

Silver Creek Central School District

Silver Creek Central School District