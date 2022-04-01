Parents question allegations of isolation at school.

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Upset parents crowded into a business in Silver Creek to address allegations that students are being placed in isolation at the Elementary School as a form of discipline.

Parents say they Silver Creek Elementary School Assistant Principal Jay Hall contacted them last week, to tell them about a so-called "isolation room" inside the school. Hall says he wrote a letter to the school board on Monday, and has since been put on administrative leave.

Pictures obtained by 7 News show a room with a single window, a blue bed and electrical outlets. Parents say they were informed that students were being locked inside.

"It's mind blowing that they would lock my kid in a cubical that looks like a jail cell," said Tiffany Farley, mother of a 5-year-old child who goes to the school.

Kristina Kwaizer says her 7-year-old son jumped out of a window and ran outside to avoid being sent into the room.

"This should not be happening, being barricaded not being let out to even have lunch," she said.

Superintendent Todd Crandall tells 7 News there is no such room at the school.

"We do not utilize an isolation cell," Crandall said.

He says one of the law firms that represents the school district is investigating the allegations. The district says that investigation could wrap up by next week, and it will release the findings.

"We understand the level of concerns based on the seriousness of the allegations," he said. "We want parents to feel comfortable. Silver Creek, the entire district including the Elementary School is a safe place for students. We encourage the parents and the community to wait for the findings to come out."