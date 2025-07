BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 2026 is a big year for New Yorkers with the governor's office up for election.

A new Siena College poll shows Governor Kathy Hochul has a 47% to 24% lead over Congresswoman Elise Stefanik in a potential gubernational election.

Hochul is also heavily favored in the Democratic party over Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado with 49% of New York democrats saying they'd select Hochul.

The poll also shows Hochul's approval rating hasn't changed much since last month.