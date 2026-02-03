Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Siena Poll: Governor Hochul reaches her highest approval rating

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new Siena Poll shows Governor Kathy Hochul is reaching her highest favorability record since taking office. She now sits at a 49% approval rating.

The poll also shows she still has a strong lead over her gubernatorial competitors.

Hochul now has a 26% lead over Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. This is up one percent from the last Siena Poll in December.

Hochul also has a 53% lead over Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado, which up 10% from December.

Election Day is November 3rd.

