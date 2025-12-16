Siena Poll: Gov. Hochul holds big lead in gubernatorial race

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new Siena Poll shows Governor Kathy Hochul holds a huge lead over her potential Republican contenders in next year's gubernatorial race.

The poll shows she has a 19-point lead over Representative Elise Stefanik and 25-point lead over Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, who announced his run last week.

With six months to go until the primaries, Hochul's lead over Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado continues to grow. Hochul leads him by 43%.

Despite all of this, the majority of those polled say they want to see someone else in the Governor's Office.