Siena College Poll: Gov. Kathy Hochul's lead over Zeldin narrows

Posted at 7:43 AM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 07:43:02-04

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Kathy Hochul’s lead over Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin is shrinking, a new Siena College poll reports.

Hochul holds an 11-point lead over Zeldin, standing 52-41% respectively. That number is down 17 points from September.

The latest numbers show the race for Attorney General has also tightened.

Letitia James, the incumbent Democrat, now leads Republican Michael Henry 51-40%, down five points from last month's poll.

In the race for U.S. Senator, incumbent Democrat Chuck Schumer leads Republican Joe Pinion 57-37%. That is up a point from September.

Election day is three weeks away on Tuesday, November 8.

