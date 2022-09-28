Siena Poll: Gov. Hochul slightly extends lead over Rep. Lee Zeldin

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul continues to hold a sizeable lead over Rep. Lee Zeldin, a new Siena College poll reports.

Hochul holds a 17-point lead over the Republican representative. The lead currently stands at 54 to 37 percent, which is up slightly from 53 to 39 percent in August.

Other state Democrats running for reelection also continue to hold leads over their Republican opponents. U.S Senator Chuck Schumer leads Republican Joe Pinion by 19 points, and Attorney General Letitia James leads her opponent Michael Henry by 16 points.

Democratic State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli leads Paul Rodriguez, a Republican, by a larger 23-point lead, which is also up from an August poll.

The poll revealed that economic issues are the main priority for New York voters as Election Day looms. 50 percent of voters are concerned with the economy, as inflation continues to affect Americans.

Threats to democracy and crime are the next most important issues for voters across the state.

Election Day is a little over a month away, on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

