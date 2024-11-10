'Show us some love': Sumitomo Rubber employees plan to peacefully protest Monday morning

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Just a few days after workers at Sumitomo Rubber's tire manufacturing plant found out they'd lose their jobs, those workers are now planning to protest.



On November 7, the company had a barricade and security guards in tactical gear blocking an entrance

About 1,550 union and non-union workers will lose their jobs

Tire production ceased immediately, wind down activities will conclude over the next 12-24 months

"It's just another way for us to all get together and basically showcase the impact this had on a lot of people's lives like myself," said Drew Garrison, who worked there for more than six years.







Watch video from workers and officials about the closure and

They hope their peaceful protest puts pressure on Sumitomo to offer a severance package and shows other employers that they're ready to work.

"I'm a solo income for a family of five. It felt like the floor came out from underneath me really fast really hard," said Garrison.

Taylor Epps Garrison says it was terrible finding out he'd lose his job



The protest will start Monday morning at 9 a.m. on Aqua Lane, which is at the foot of Sheridan Drive across the street from the plant, and go until about 5 p.m.

"Show some love, show some support," said Garrison.

Organizers say they hope to see support and encourage people to come out and join them.