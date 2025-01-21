"Shocking": Buffalo woman shares her cancer journey as new report shows rising cancer rates in younger women

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lindsay Riggs, a marketing strategist and mother of three, was diagnosed with stage 2B colon cancer after experiencing persistent abdominal pain last summer.

Riggs was shocked by the diagnosis, which came just months after her 40th birthday.

"It was shocking," said Riggs, "I thought I was in a moving. It wasn't real"

Her experience highlights a concerning trend reported by the American Cancer Society, which shows rising cancer rates among younger women.

"I think my soul left my body for a moment," Riggs recalled about the moment she learned she had cancer. "Being 40 and hearing the C word was devastating."

In response to her diagnosis, Riggs decided to share her journey on her Instagram account, Buffalovebirds, to connect with others facing similar challenges. She was surprised by the number of messages from other women who had experienced cancer at a young age.

The American Cancer Society's January 2025 report indicates that women under 50 have an 82% higher cancer incidence rate than their male counterparts.

However, the report has a positive side, as overall cancer survival rates have increased due to early detection and treatment advancements.

Despite the challenges of chemotherapy, Riggs is more than halfway through her treatments and received optimistic news from a recent CT scan, showing she is on the right track.

"My oncologist and I were high-fiving left and right the other week," said Riggs, "I'm on track. It's looking good.

"The days I need treatment, I go in, I get through it, and on my good days I'm living life," Riggs said, emphasizing the importance of spending time with her family.

Riggs says she plans to continue sharing her story, be a voice, and advocate for other women.

