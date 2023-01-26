Shetland sheep get plenty of TLC at Whispering Pines Farm in Middleport

MIDDLEPORT, NY (WKBW-TV) — They began with just five sheep twenty-five years ago and now Jen Johnson and her husband Rich have seventy Shetland sheep at their Whispering Pines Farm in Middleport.

With Jen in the barn, surrounded by sheep, getting smothered with "sheep kisses", she says "They love me."

Each spring when new lambs are born, Jen says she names names every one, adding "I have a year that I named them after characters from Downton Abby."

The wool from these sheep is in high demand by knitters and spinners. Jen says "We cater to a niche of spinners that like natural colors."

They sell spinning wheels, soft Shetland wool yarn and roving for spinning as well as other supplies at their website. You'll find Jen on Instagram and Facebook and she has collected a large following with her Youtube segments.

Every Friday at noon Jen goes live on Facebook from the barn. "I just sit here with my cell phone and do a live feed for 45 minutes, and just catch up and have a visit with my sheep."

You can find more information about Whispering Pines Farm at their website.

