She's making a sweet career change at Niagara Falls Culinary Institute

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW-TV) — When Nicole Thornton lost her job in property management during COVID, she decided to go after a new career. Nicole enrolled in Niagara Falls Culinary Institute Baking and Pastry Arts. She says "I just thought if there was ever a time to rethink about what I wanted to do with my life, this was the time to do it."

The program covers a lot of bases according to teaching assistant Myriah Meyer. She says "You get to work the basics from making bread and cookies, all the way to finishing desserts and working with sugar show pieces and your own specialty cake."

The end results of the students work can be seen and purchased at the La Patisserie Cafe which is right next to the school on Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls. The pastries are a work of art. Myriah says the cafe's customers are always very impressed.

Nicole has big plans for after she graduates in December. She says "I want to open my own bakery cafe, I want to be able to make pastries and decorate cakes...just all of it...i love it."

La Patisserie is open Monday-Friday 8-4. The Niagara Falls Culinary Institute is presenting an open house April 23rd. It will be a chance to check out the facility and speak to the instructors. You can check out their website.

I

