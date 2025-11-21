'She's literally climbed up there': Buffalo Bills-loving rescue dog goes viral for fence-climbing ability

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A rescue dog in Syracuse has become a social media sensation for her incredible fence-climbing abilities while wearing a Josh Allen jersey.

Nosey Nola, adopted by Buffalo Bills fans Ryan and Vanessa Marquette, has captured hearts with her unique skill of scaling backyard fences with moves that would make the Buffalo quarterback proud.

"She'll go to the back of our yard first and the tree back there, she'll jump up, check it out, jump down, then go to the one on the side," Vanessa Marquette said. "And she'll be up there, and depending on what she sees, she might do it again."

Vanessa Marquette Nola climbs between the tree and fence.

The athletic canine uses a specific technique to reach new heights in her backyard.

"She jumps up with one paw on the fence, one on the tree, then muscles her way up like a balancing act," Ryan Marquette said.

She keeps one leg planted against the tree, which her owners refer to as her kickstand.

WATCH: Rescue dog becomes social media sensation for scaling fence in Josh Allen jersey

'She's literally climbed up there': Rescue dog loves scaling the fence in her Josh Allen jersey

Nola's climbing adventures have made her a hit with the neighbors, especially when food is involved.

"They'll be like 'Oh I think Nola knows we're making steak outside, because she's up looking over the fence,'" Vanessa Marquette said.

Her fence-scaling videos have earned thousands of followers and millions of views on TikTok and Instagram, where you can follow her @NoseyNola accounts.

The Bills-loving pup has no problem performing her stunts while sporting her Number 17 Josh Allen jersey.

"She does not mind wearing it at all - I think she likes it. She'll wear it throughout the day on game day," Ryan Marquette said.

Even a cone from the vet didn't stop the determined dog. She kept climbing with it on.

"She won't stop at anything to be nosy and see what's going on," Vanessa Marquette said.

What makes Nola's abilities even more remarkable is that she's mostly blind in one eye.

"I think that's what leads to her approach up the tree. She leads with her good eye," Ryan Marquette said.

When asked to compare their dog's skills to the Bills quarterback, the Marquettes had a playful response.

"With a football - Josh, without a football, I would say Nola," Ryan Marquette laughed.

The couple hopes Nola's story inspires others to consider rescue dogs, showing that these animals often come with delightful surprises.

"If you can take a chance on a rescue - They might be full of fun surprises like Nola," Vanessa Marquette said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.