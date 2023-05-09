She's celebrating four decades of teaching dance in Medina at "The Dancenter"

MEDINA, NY (WKBW-TV} — Stephanie Szklany says she used to "dance around the living room" as a child, so her mom recommended dance lessons. "As I got older I decided that it was the only thing I loved to do."

With a childhood of dance instruction and a degree in dance education she took the plunge and opened her own studio called The Dancenter in Medina in 1983.

Four decades into her career teaching kids to dance she says she still loves it adding "I love to see them perform, I love to see them love dance."

For Stephanie the most rewarding part has been the feedback from former students and now teaching some of their children. "They took from me and grew up and had children and they are dancing with me this year-thirty of them. I think that's pretty amazing."

Her students are getting ready for a special 40th Anniversary Recital at Medina High School May 20th with 1pm and 7pm performances. There will be a party the next day at The Sacred Heart Club in Median from 1-3pm.

Stephanie says she hopes to teach "another forty years" adding "The one thing I always hoped is that when they leave my studio they think of their dance career with a smile on their face."

The Dancenter is at 443 Main St, Medina, NY, you can connect with them on Facebook.