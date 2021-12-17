Shelter in place initiated at West Seneca West Senior High as potential threat was investigated

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The West Seneca Central School District announced a potential threat was being investigated at West Seneca West Senior High School Friday.

Around 1:40 p.m. Friday the district issued a statement on its Facebook page that it was informed of a social media post indicating a potential threat to the West Senior community.

According to the district, the school was placed in a lock out and a shelter in place as a precautionary measure. The district said students were safe and dismissal was planned at the normal time with a police presence as a precautionary measure. All afternoon and evening activities in the district were canceled.

Police said all students were safely dismissed for the day and the investigation is ongoing.

This was the second potential threat investigated in the district Friday. Around 11:45 a.m. Friday the district released a statement on its Facebook page after a potential threat was investigated at West Middle School.

Police issued the following statement around 3:45 p.m. Friday on the two incidents: