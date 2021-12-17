West Seneca Central School District issues statement following shelter in place at West Middle School

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The West Seneca Central School District has issued a statement following a shelter in place at West Middle School.

Around 11 a.m. Friday the district announced students at the school were sheltering in place due to an issue with a student. The district continued on to say all students were safe and accounted for.

Around 11:45 a.m. Friday the district released a statement on its Facebook page following the incident which said in part that information was received that a student was in possession of a weapon at West Middle School. An investigation was conducted in partnership with West Seneca police and the district said "there is no credible threat to our school and that all students are safe." Normal school functions have resumed with an increased police presence out of an abundance of caution.

The district said there is no need for parents to pick their children up but asked any parents wishing to do so be patient with the staff.