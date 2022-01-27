Shea's Performing Arts Center to require guests ages 5 and up to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shea's Performing Arts Center will require guests ages 5 and up to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Shea's previously announced guests ages 12 and up would be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination and it was announced Thursday the policy will expand to include guests ages 5 and up.

The policy applies to all performances in Shea’s Buffalo, Shea’s Smith, and Shea’s 710 Theatres.

Beginning February 15, all guests ages 5 to 11 must provide proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination for entry for performances.

Beginning March 15, all guests ages 5 and older must provide proof of full vaccination for entry for performances.

Shea's said guests are considered fully vaccinated at least 14 days after their final dose of a Pfizer, Moderna, or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

"Children under age 5 are not permitted in the theatre, except for specifically designated family productions including Blippi The Musical, Collision of Rhythm, and Trolls Live. Children under age two are not allowed into the theatre for any production," a release says.

One of the following proofs of vaccination must be provided by all guests five and older:

Physical Vaccination Card (photocopy will NOT be accepted)

NYS Excelsior Pass

Government digital vaccine proof from outside NYS

According to Shea's, the requirement does not impact the current protocols for the upcoming productions of Collision of Rhythm on February 5 at Shea’s 710 Theatre or Blippi The Musical on February 11 at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre.

You can find more information on the Shea's website here.