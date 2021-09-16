Watch
Shea's requiring people 12+ to have at least one vaccine dose by Oct. 9, fully vaccinated by Oct. 28

Shea's Performing Arts Center as viewed from Main Street.
Posted at 3:01 PM, Sep 16, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shea's Performing Arts Center is requiring everyone 12 and older to have at least one vaccine dose by October 9 and to be fully vaccinated by October 28 in order to attend performances.

Shea's says everyone is still required to wear a mask at all times while inside the theatres.

The vaccine mandate will impact those attending performances at Shea's Buffalo, Shea's 710, and Shea's Smith Theatre.

The latest announcement does not impact current performances of Frozen at Shea's.

You can read more about the vaccine policy by clicking here.

