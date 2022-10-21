Shea’s Performing Arts Center announces Michael Murphy is no longer president

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shea’s Performing Arts Center announced Friday that Michael Murphy is no longer president.

According to a release, Murphy served as president for six years and the Shea’s Performing Arts Center Board of Trustees will form a committee to open a national search for his successor. The release also says the board plans to announce several new trustees following its annual meeting on October 29.

“We are pleased with the return of our patrons and fans of Broadway musicals and other shows. And we want to thank those patrons and our sponsors for their loyalty and patience during this challenging time of transition.” - Board Chair Randall K. Best

7 News spoke to former employees and sources close to the situation in August who said Murphy displayed “abusive” behavior in the workplace creating a “toxic" work environment. As The Buffalo News first reported, at least ten full-time staffers left their jobs due to Murphy.

In response to a 7 News request in August, Shea's issued the following written statement acknowledging it was aware of the complaints against Murphy and that he remained president at the time: