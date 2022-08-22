Shea’s leader accused of “toxic” work environment

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The leader of Shea's Performing Arts Center is under the spotlight. As the Buffalo News first reported at least ten full-time staffers have left their jobs, accusing Shea's President Michael Murphy of creating a “toxic” work environment.

A source close to 7 News tells me Shea's President Murphy displayed “abusive” behavior in the workplace creating a “toxic" work environment.

WKBW Outside Shea's Performing Arts Center.

A former employee told me Murphy is, quote "prone to cruel and unusual behavior" and "closed door outbursts."

Similar stories were shared with Buffalo News Enterprise Reporter Mark Sommer who broke the story on Sunday.

“That their work is denigrated routinely,” Sommer noted.

Through his reporting, Sommer learned that ten full-time Shea's staffers have left the theater in the past eight months.

“They talk about it being toxic. Can you describe a little bit of how they presented that to you?” Buckley asked.

WKBW Buffalo News Enterprise Reporter Mark Sommer.

“Yes. What I'm told is basically there's a fairly chaotic environment in which people are made to feel like they don't do their jobs well. There are a lot of angry outbursts, derogatory language, and just a very unhealthy work environment that many, many people there seemed to have experienced,” replied Sommer. “That it's a very unpleasant environment where people don't really feel like they know where they stand.”

Shea's issued the following written statement acknowledging it is aware of the complaints against Murphy and that he remains as president:

“Shea’s board of trustees is aware of internal concerns raised about management and has been reviewing and evaluating them for several weeks. the board’s priority is ensuring that everyone involved with Shea’s can continue to contribute their talents and dedication toward Shea’s’ continued success in a positive environment. Michael Murphy remains president of Shea’s. he and the Shea’s team guided the organization through the turbulence of an unprecedented pandemic into a blockbuster 2022-23 season of shows. the board will continue to work to maintain and grow our region’s premier theater experience.”

“They're very much behind Michael Murphy right now. He objectively has been the president of Shea's when it has done extremely well. Its reached new box office heights. Its programming is very strong. Its audience numbers are really outstanding, so when you look at how the business has been operating, it has been operating quite well and he's been at the helm,” explained Sommer.

WKBW Outside Shea's.

Shea's does not have a human resources department. The Buffalo News says 25 complaints were filed with the board.

“So right now the complaints, which are often anonymous, are filtered through the general manager and onto the board, but there is no other mechanism to really express what people are experiencing there,” remarked Sommer.

I did reach out to Shea's for an interview with President Murphy, but a Shea's spokesman said Murphy was is not in the office Monday.

