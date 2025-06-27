BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shea’s Buffalo Theatre is celebrating a century of rich theater and music tradition in the Queen City by announcing an ambitious $30 million expansion plan.

The announcement was made during a news conference on Friday, unveiling a significant plan to carry the iconic venue into its next hundred years.

Brian Higgins, President and CEO of Shea’s Performing Arts Center, emphasized the importance of this development, stating, “It’s a celebration of the past and a preparation of the future.”

Shea’s Buffalo launches $50 million centennial campaign to expand historic theatre

The four-story addition, set to be constructed on the Pearl Street side of Shea’s, will include expanded lobbies, new elevators, additional restrooms, an outdoor patio, and modern digital displays. Architects aim to ensure the new structure will harmoniously integrate with the theater’s historic design. “Architecturally, the addition honors the grandeur of Shea’s Buffalo without imitating it,” said Bradley Everdyke of Carmina Wood Design. “The new massing respectfully steps away from the Pearl Street facade, presenting the historic theater’s visual prominence.”

To finance the expansion, the theater also announced the launch of “Elevate Shea’s,” a $50 million centennial capital campaign dedicated to various projects, including $5 million for ongoing improvements at Shea’s 710 Theatre. Higgins indicated that an additional $25 million needs to be raised, encouraging both small and substantial contributions, including opportunities for naming seats.

Each year, tens of thousands of visitors attend performances at Shea’s Buffalo, and the expansion plans aim to further boost economic activity in the surrounding area. Albert Nocciolino, Shea’s Broadway partner, noted, “Every Broadway show in America wants to come to Shea’s Buffalo. And when they come here, we fill the theatre and provide an enormous economic impact for downtown Buffalo.”

Groundbreaking for the expansion is expected to begin in November, with a grand opening anticipated in early 2027.

