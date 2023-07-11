She started making pickles as a hobby and now she is known as "The Pickle Lady"

ELMA, NY (WKBW-TV} — In 2016 Christina Malys made some bread and butter pickles using a recipe from her husband's grandmother. That sparked a passion for pickle making that keeps her very busy.

She is known as "The Pickle Lady" and says random people started calling her that "So it just stuck from there, I was like yea-I guess I'm the pickle lady."

Christina makes thirty-two products including salsa, horse radish mustard and dill brussels sprouts. Every jar sells for five dollars. If you buy four you will get one for free. She keeps her products stocked on the front porch of her Elma home.

She does all the work by hand and says that sometimes she can make as many as a hundred jars in one day. She adds "There's days I'm like, I just need a break...my feet hurt."

She enjoys gardening as much as pickle making, so she grows most of her pickling produce. She says "Most of my stuff I do grow organically, and if I don't grow it I go to local farms."

You can find The Pickle Lady at 2590 Bullis Road, Elma, NY He phone is 716-697-9455