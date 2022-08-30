She put sweets and treats on wheels and called it the "Yummmm Truck"

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW-TV} — Last year Melissa Mastantuono decided to start a sweet side-hustle. She bought a European Micro-van and transformed it into the "Yummmm Truck".

The truck is filled with more than 75 kinds of candy and a freezer full of ice cream treats. Melissa says "People walk up and it's like what kind of vehicle is that?"

The truck had a VW kit installed so it looks like a mini-VW bus. The steering is on the right, and Melissa says driving it is "hot but fun".

She takes the Yummmm Truck to private parties and community events all over Western New York.

Melissa says her venture brings something besides candy and ice cream "Smiles and wow's-which is exactly what I wanted and I'm happy that I could give that to my community."

More info about The Yummmm Truck at Melissa's Website.

