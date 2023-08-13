"She now has something she can really harp on." Asylum seeker sex charges' potential political impact

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The arrests of two men, both people seeking asylum in Western New York, are at the center of what is emerging as a critical issue in the race for Erie County Executive.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz is running against Republican challenger Chrissy Casilio in November. Casilio was critical of Poloncarz' acceptance of asylum seekers from New York City when it was announced earlier this year. Several other counties in Western New York issued states of emergency, effectively blocking asylum seekers from entering their counties.

On Saturday, Cheektowaga police announced an asylum seeker from the Democratic Republic of the Congo was arrested, accused of sexually assaulting an employee at a hotel. This came four days after another asylum seeker, this one from Venezuela, was accused of raping the mother of his 3-year-old child at another hotel.

"For months the community has been asking for a safety plan, to which we have been met with silence and indifference," Casilio said after the first arrest was announced on Tuesday. She continued, "Make no mistake, this is going to get worse."

"She now has something to really harp on," said 7 News political analyst Bob McCarthy. McCarthy has covered politics in Western New York for more than 40 years.

"The very nature of these crimes will have people pay some attention to her, it will help with her fundraising, and it will give here a huge lift, even though it's a very unforunate situation", said McCarthy.

On Saturday, Poloncarz announced Erie County will pause any more asylum seekers from coming from New York City to Erie County until security issues can be addressed. National Guard members will also be stationed at the three hotels where asylum seekers are staying, to provide a stabilizing prescence.

Poloncarz has not responded directly to any of Casilio's claims that he bears responsibility for allowing these alleged violent crimes to take place in Erie County.

The Erie County Executive race is in November. In 2019, Poloncarz defeated Republican Lynne Dixon by about seven percentage points.