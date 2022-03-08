She may be retirement age but loves her job and taking care of guests at Chick-fil-A

DEPEW, NY {WKBW-TV} — Instead of sitting around during COVID last year, Suzie Wulf decided to look for a job. She says "My son said I'll help you with some applications, he said I put one in for you for Chick-Fil-A and I said what."

With a background in hospitality, Suzie now thinks that was the best career move ever. "I knew immediately I was supposed to be here." she says.

Suzie works five days a week at the Transit & Losson store in Depew. Many of her co-workers are much younger. She says "I'm almost 69 so I don't act my age. The spirit inside me is probably twelve."

She's a trainer at the store and not only loves her job, but she's a fan of her boss too. Store Owner Andrew Privitera says "We want leaders that are role models and Suzie is the epitome of a role model."

Whether she's taking an order, checking on guests or cleaning trays, Suzie does it with a smile. She says "It's joyful to be here. People always say if you find something you like it's not a job."

