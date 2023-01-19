She loves the city life and her downtown home is filled with "everything Buffalo"

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Darlene Knutsen didn't always love Buffalo when she was growing up there. She says "The city was nowhere near what it is today." That changed when she moved to a waterfront condo eight years ago to be closer to family.

You could say that the retired Sheriff's Deputy fell in love with the Queen City. She started collecting Buffalo knick knacks, art works and even Buffalo furniture including a dresser, end tables and cupboards. There are "Buffalos" in ever corner of her home now.

Darlene says "Every chance I got to buy a Buffalo, or something to decorate my house, it was always Buffalo themed so here I am with a house full of Buffalos." She adds that guests enjoy looking around "It's like a museum to some people, to walk around and look at everything."

Her most treasured piece is her blue Roswell Buffalo she purchased in memory of friends lost to cancer. Guests are most curious about where she was able to pick up all the Buffalo artwork.

Darlene has been nicknamed the "Downtown Diva" because she appeared in the O'Connell & Company production of "Diva By Diva". Reluctant at first to move into the city, she now says "There's so much you can do down here, I can ride my bicycle, I have met so many good friends. I wouldn't live anywhere else, I love it."