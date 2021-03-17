She is helping people unleash their creativity and find their muse at MUSEjar

EAST AURORA, NY (WKBW-TV) — Vanessa Frost is an artist. When she and some of her artist friends realized that there was not an art supply store in East Aurora, she decided to open one. It's called MUSEjar.

Vanessa says "It used to be an auto body shop." For the past eight years MUSEjar has been a special haven for people who are looking to unlock their creativity. "People come in here wanting to dabble, they want to have an outlet." Vanessa says.

She found that there was an increase in business with the COVID shutdowns. Vanessa says "I tried to help, we delivered supplies, I gave people projects and we did virtual classes."

There are art supplies available and works by local artists but the real magic of MUSEjar is the classes they offer. There are discounts on their website for some upcoming classes.

According to Vanessa "Finding your thing is very important. And then having it speak to you and then having the freedom to express yourself however that is. I think that's why a lot of people were baking bread to be honest with you."

MUSEjar is at 17 Elm Street, East Aurora, NY More information can be found at their website.