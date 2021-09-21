She found a creative outlet at her make-up table "making faces"

NORTH TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW-TV) — Actress, make-up artist and high school teacher, Diane Di Bernardo was looking for a creative outlet when COVID was shutting things down. She says "A musician can pick up their instrument, most artists have a canvas, I looked in the mirror and said see what you can do."

Diane sat down at her make-up table and started making faces. Using her skill as a professional make-up artist she was able to make herself look like a multitude of stars including Dolly Parton, Phyllis Diller, Joan Crawford and many more.

Diane would get the make-up on, snap a photo and post it on Instagram. The feedback has been all positive. She says "I think the ones when you get the feedback that people are laughing-that feels good."

Now that theatres have opened back up, she plans to get back on stage soon, but will continue creating characters for Instagram. She says she has some great ideas for characters on the way "I'm going to be 80 years old and slapping the make-up on...creating a character."

You can follow Diane Di Bernardo on Instagram.