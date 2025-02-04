Sharing voices on the impact of proposed tariffs from both sides of the U.S./Canada border

FORT ERIE, ON — President Trump's planned tariffs on Canada and Mexico have been paused for one month following discussions with the leaders of both countries.

The tariffs, initially set at 25% on imports from Canada and Mexico and 10% on imports from China, were met with backlash from Canada, which imposed its own tariffs against the U.S.

In response, President Trump held phone conversations with Mexico's President and Canada's Prime Minister, resulting in a mutual agreement to delay the tariffs by one month.

According to Scripps News, the 10% tariffs on China are expected to begin Tuesday barring any last-minute developments.

On Monday, I spent time in Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada, and Kenmore working to gather opinions on the potential impact of the proposed tariffs from both sides of the Canadian border.

"It's the stupidest idea that I've ever come across," said William Kyle, a resident of Fort Erie, expressing his opposition to the tariffs. "Because it's going to hurt everybody. It's going to hurt Canadians. It's going to hurt Americans."

Ken Eade, also from Fort Erie, said he's also opposed to the tariffs and will now think twice about traveling across the Peace Bridge.

"We used to go to Buffalo all of the time, we went to Arizona...and we won't be back," said Eade.

Evelyn Caputi of Kenmore shared her concerns, stating, "I know it's going to bring up prices, especially with Canada being our closest neighbor. I feel like kind of insulting them...and I don't think that is a good idea."

Chuck McCall, also of Kenmore, told me he is taking a wait-and-see approach on the tariffs.

"I don't trust either side," said McCall. "I don't know if it's good or not. It's wait and see because both sides have their opinion and who do you trust? I don't trust either side."

Economists warn that if the tariffs are implemented next month, prices at grocery stores could rise, affecting goods such as vegetables, avocados, and tomatoes, which are largely imported from Mexico and Canada.

The pause in tariffs provides a reprieve, but concerns remain about the potential economic impact and strain on U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico relations. As discussions continue, both countries are taking measures to address security and cooperation at their borders.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.