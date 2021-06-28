Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shakespeare in Delaware Park returns with live performances tonight

items.[0].image.alt
Shakespeare in the Park Staff
Shakespeare in the Park returns June 29
Shakespeare in the Park returns June 29
Posted at 11:59 AM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 11:59:14-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — To perform or not to perform? That is the question and the answer is yes. Shakespeare in Delaware park returns at 6:30 with unique live performances after being on hold during the pandemic.

SDP will be expanding their performances in 2021, offering two free productions to enjoy throughout the summer, a Midsummer Night's Walk and Shakespeare & Love.

A Midsummer Night's Walk:

  • A 45-minute journey, our beloved Delaware Park will be transformed into Oberon and Titania's Athenian Forest where you will view selected scenes from this beloved Shakespearean comedy.
  • June 29-Aug 12, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
  • Tours begin at 6:30 running every half hour until 8:30
  • Reservations are required, book your time here.

Shakespeare & Love:

  • Our Shakespearean lovers explore the triumphs, trials, and tribulations of what it means to love. From the star-crossed love in Romeo & Juliet, to love's darker shadows in Richard III, to the humorous mistaken identity of love in A Midsummer Night's Dream and Twelfth Night
  • July 9-August 21, Friday, Saturdays and Sundays at 7pm
  • Locations vary
  • Reservations are required, book your time here.

All performances are free, although donations are greatly appreciated, according to staff.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong