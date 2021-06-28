Shakespeare in Delaware Park returns with live performances tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — To perform or not to perform? That is the question and the answer is yes. Shakespeare in Delaware park returns at 6:30 with unique live performances after being on hold during the pandemic.

SDP will be expanding their performances in 2021, offering two free productions to enjoy throughout the summer, a Midsummer Night's Walk and Shakespeare & Love.

A Midsummer Night's Walk:



A 45-minute journey, our beloved Delaware Park will be transformed into Oberon and Titania's Athenian Forest where you will view selected scenes from this beloved Shakespearean comedy.

June 29-Aug 12, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Tours begin at 6:30 running every half hour until 8:30

Reservations are required, book your time here.

Shakespeare & Love:



Our Shakespearean lovers explore the triumphs, trials, and tribulations of what it means to love. From the star-crossed love in Romeo & Juliet, to love's darker shadows in Richard III, to the humorous mistaken identity of love in A Midsummer Night's Dream and Twelfth Night

July 9-August 21, Friday, Saturdays and Sundays at 7pm

Locations vary

Reservations are required, book your time here.

All performances are free, although donations are greatly appreciated, according to staff.