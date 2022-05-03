Several arrests made in connection to illegal guns across Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Recently several arrests have been made in connection to illegal guns across Western New York.

Tuesday New York State police, in partnership with the Buffalo police, executed a search warrant on Concord Street and made 12 arrests while allegedly recovering heroin, crack, five guns and $1,300 in US currency.

All 12 were charged with the following:

Five counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (sub-2)

Five counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (sub-3)

One count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Five counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

One count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Three counts of second-degree use of drug paraphernalia

The suspects arrested in connection:

William D. Miles, 19, of Buffalo

Mysha N. Smith, 33, of Buffalo

Ebony D. Sanders, 45, no permanent address

Eric J. Blair, 23, of Buffalo

James H. Davis, 64, of Buffalo

Destiny J. Nutting, 25, of Buffalo

Lisa A. Chandler, 56, no permanent address

Davan M. Dark, 43, no permanent address

Narrison R. Boyd, 26, of Niagara Falls

Michael J. Riotous Jr, 41, of Buffalo

Two unidentified 18-year-olds from Buffalo

Blair, Miles and Boyd also faced additional charges.

In a separate case on Monday, state police said 37-year-old John T. Peterson of Carroll was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a disguised gun and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. A search warrant was executed on Scott Road in the Town of Carroll and a 9mm un-serialized “ghost” gun was allegedly located along with a loaded 9mm pistol but with no manufacturer indicated. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

New York State police

In another separate case, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced a Buffalo man, his wife, and his father were arraigned Saturday morning on numerous felony offenses for possession of illegal guns.

The district attorney's office said on April 29, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants throughout the City of Buffalo. One at a residence on Grider Street where several guns, a bag containing approximately five pounds of marijuana and digital scales were allegedly recovered. A second search warrant was executed at a business on Clinton Street where 10 pounds of marijuana was allegedly recovered. A third search warrant was executed at a residence on Oakmont where illegal firearms, a bag containing a quantity of cocaine and a digital scale were allegedly recovered

The suspects arrested:

32-year-old Couron L. Virgil-Mack of Buffalo was arraigned on the following offenses:



One count of first-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One count of first-degree criminal possession of cannabis

One count of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

One count of second-degree criminal possession of cannabis

32-year-old Brianna T. Virgil-Mack, also known as Brianna T. Shabazz, of Buffalo was arraigned on the following offenses:



One count of first-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One count of first-degree criminal possession of cannabis

One count of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

One count of second-degree criminal possession of cannabis

52-year-old Desmond D. McCloud of Buffalo was arraigned on the following offenses:



One count of first-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One count of first-degree criminal possession of cannabis

One count of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Each face a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison if convicted of the highest count.

These arrests come after agencies came together Friday to provide details on dozens of weapons, thousands of rounds of ammunition and drugs being uncovered after multiple raids.