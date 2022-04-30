Illegal weapons, ammunition and drugs seized: multiple raids lead to five arrests

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Dozens of weapons, thousands of rounds of ammunition and drugs all uncovered after multiple raids.

"We're going after the right people, we know who we're going after, we know where they are,” Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said. “We're going to be very specific about who we're targeting."

The raids occurred at four different homes and one marijuana shop.

Buffalo police worked with the sheriff's office, the district attorney's office, and other agencies to arrest five people. Two were arraigned Friday, the other three will be arraigned Saturday morning.

"With a potential of more to follow,” Gramaglia said. “The investigations are still ongoing and spinning off."

Lemuel Figueroa is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of drugs and endangerment of a child.

29-year-old Joshua Gotthart is facing up to fifteen years in prison for three counts of criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful wearing of a body vest.

Both men are being held without bail.

"When you take the people of the street and put them in jail and take the guns of the street, then you will see crime going down," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said.

Several of the weapons seized in the raids are ghost guns, something Buffalo law enforcement said is a growing concern.

"We went from five ghost guns taken in in 2020, to 70 in 2021,” Gramaglia said. “And I’m sure we're only scratching the surface; they're flooding the streets."

Police said in a press conference Friday they also seized four ounces of crack cocaine and a quarter kilo of fentanyl.

"Getting any amounts of fentanyl off the street is going to save lives," Flynn said.

The investigation is still ongoing with more arrests possible in the future.