BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Police have charged a man after a search warrant at his home uncovered a large stockpile of weapons and ammunition.

Joshua Gotthart, 29, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. criminal possession of a firearm, and unlawful wearing of a body vest.

According to investigators they found several illegal handguns, numerous rifles, shotguns, magazines, ammunition and gun making tools.

Gotthart faces 15 years in prison if convicted.