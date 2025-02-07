Senior Helpers spreading love with Valentine's Day card drive for seniors

East Amherst, N.Y. (WKBW)— Senior Helpers spreads love with Valentine’s Day card drive for seniors. The organization is collecting 500 handmade cards to distribute to seniors in assisted living and nursing homes, ensuring they feel loved and remembered during the holiday.

"It feels really kind to give them joy and happiness when they might not have people visiting them," said Jack Sorge, who is pictured below.

Senior Helpers say just a simple note can make a big difference for seniors who may be feeling isolated.

"We know loneliness and isolation is an epidemic," said Kelsey Sorge, Senior Helper's director of community relations. "So we want to bring a little piece of love and joy to them during this holiday season and make sure that they know someone's thinking of them."

Senior Helpers is accepting card donations until Monday, Feb 10 and the cards will be delivered to seniors on Tuesday and Wednesday next week. Anyone interested in participating can drop off cards at 4764 N French Rd, East Amherst, NY.

You can find additional information on the Senior Helpers website.

