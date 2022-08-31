Senek Farms in Ransomville has been a family run operation for 100 years

RANSOMVILLE, NY (WKBW-TV) — If you ask Sheri Senek how a family farm can survive a hundred years she answers in two words, "Hard work." Sheri married into the family and her husband Tim's grandparents started it all originally as a dairy farm in 1922.

The harvest begins in June with strawberries and runs into the Fall with apples. This time of year they are harvesting a variety of things. Sheri says "We are still picking peaches, pears we pick around labor day every year."

The Senek family is gearing up for the Niagara County Peach festival which kicks off September 8th. Sheri says it's four days of hard work, but "exciting."

The family grows about fifteen varieties of peaches and they all have to be be picked by hand. "It's not easy because you can't bruise the peaches." Sheri adds "I think peaches are the epitome of summer."

Produce from the Senek family farm can be found at seven farm markets in the area and at the Tops Markets in Lewiston. You can find them on Facebook.

