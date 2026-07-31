BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Seneca Street Community Development Corporation celebrated a major milestone Friday, graduating 75 students from its summer reading camp — and marking the program's 30th year.

Students from Kindergarten through 12th grade walked across the stage to receive their certificates at the Seneca Babcock neighborhood nonprofit.

"It's so positive," Pastor Brian Rotach of the Seneca Street Community Development Corporation said. "The kids are so proud of having finished something and walking on the stage."

Executive Director Cheryl Bird helped start the program three decades ago and has led it ever since.

The camp bridges that gap by combining learning with fun.

"We do reading, writing, science, cooking because you have to read recipes," Bird said.

WATCH: Seneca Street CDC summer reading camp celebrating 30 years

Seneca Street CDC summer reading camp celebrating 30 years

Some of the campers read "The Wild Robot" by Peter Brown and designed their own robots for display — clearly proud of both their projects and completing the program.

When asked what graduation meant to them, one student summed it up simply.

"A lot," said camper Aaliya Green.

"I've been here a long time, and it's been great every year," said camper Noah Mercado.

"I like the book and that I got to be with my friends," said camper Nahviena Willson.

Graduates also enjoyed an ice cream social with their families, and each received a brand new backpack filled with school supplies to help carry their love of reading into the fall.

.Many of the teens got up early to surprise Bird and her team with decorations and balloons celebrating 30 years of the program.

"Just meant the world to me. I couldn't stop crying for the first 15 minutes when I saw it because it shows that it means something to them," she said.

The nonprofit is focused not only on getting kids through high school, but also on helping them find a career path afterward.