Where do the Seneca Nation and New York State stand in negotiations on a new gaming compact?

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Seneca Nation and New York State continue to negotiate a new casino gaming compact.

In December 2023, as the compact was set to expire, the two sides reached an agreement on a short-term extension. In the agreement, the state said it would automatically renew the short-term extension unless one of the parties decides not to renew it or a new gaming compact was agreed upon. The two sides have been unable to reach an agreement on a new compact.

I caught up with Seneca Nation President J.C. Seneca Friday to find out where he stands on a future compact deal.

He told me he's working to resume casino gaming compact talks with Governor Kathy Hochul.

“We’ve had great dialogue with the governor's office...we're working on specific dates and times to be able to get that done and get that process started,” Seneca said.

WKBW Seneca Nation President J.C. Seneca.

But the Seneca leader also said he wants changes in the new deal because things are very different from when the original compact was signed more than two decades ago.

The compact allowed the Senecas to build three casinos — one in Downtown Buffalo, another in Niagara Falls, and another in Salamanca — with a promise to share 25 percent of slot revenues with the three cities.

"My position is well known – I’m 0% revenue share in regard to the compact,” commented Seneca.

Seneca disagrees with sharing the revenues because he said the slot machines are no longer exclusive to their casinos, but he's had a number of talks with members of the nation to find out their thoughts.

WKBW Casino slots.

"Meeting with our people, some of our people are amenable to maybe having some revenue share, but it depends on the value that we get in return from the state, and so if there's no value, there's no revenue share,” stated Seneca.

"Can you explain that? What value do you want from the state?” I asked.

WKBW Inside a casino.

"Time has changed since then, so what are their other values that are here today?" Seneca responded. "Certainly, on the forefront of everybody's mind is I-gaming, so I think you know something like that may provide that opportunity to be able to look at that."

The governor will be visiting the Seneca Nation territory on Tuesday on another topic. She will be appearing on behalf of the state to apologize for the state’s role in the operation of the Thomas Indian School. The school is where some Native children suffered severe abuse and violence. The Seneca leader told me he does not expect to discuss the compact at that time.