Seneca Nation: McKinley Mall 'could be a unique potential opportunity' it is interested in exploring

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The McKinley Mall in Hamburg is up for auction and the Seneca Nation could potentially submit a bid on the property, as first reported by The Buffalo News.

In a statement provided to 7 News, Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong, Sr. said:

“The Seneca Nation always looks at strategic opportunities to potentially expand and strengthen our economy. Economic development is how we fund important services for our people. The McKinley Mall site in Hamburg could be a unique potential opportunity with many positive attributes that we are interested in exploring.”

In June 2021 the mall was sold to Kohan Retail Investment, a Long Island development company, for $8.5 million.

The mall is now on the auction block with a starting bid of $3 million. The auction was originally scheduled to start on April 17 but according to New York Regional Retail Center, the auction is now slated to begin on May 15.

According to the report from The Buffalo News, the Nation's attorney has formally registered it as a bidder in the auction.

Several big-name stores have left the McKinley Mall over the last few years and community leaders are trying to find a way to bring the site into the future. Hamburg Town Supervisor Randy Hoak told anchor/reporter Lia Lando earlier this month that includes looking outside of retail.