HAMBURG, N.Y. — A major shift in Western New York development is just a few weeks away. The auction of the McKinley mall in Hamburg has been delayed. It was originally scheduled to start Monday April 17Th. According to New York Regional Retail Center | Value-Add Opportunity - Marketplace (rimarketplace.com) The auction is now slated to begin on may 15Th and the opening bid is at three million dollars.

Several big-name stores have left the McKinley mall over the last few years. Community leaders are trying to find a way to bring the site into the future. Hamburg's town supervisor tells Anchor/Reporter Lia Lando that includes looking outside of retail. Shoppers say they would like to see attractions for all ages, especially children. Roger Keller likes to bring his 3-year-old Grandson. He remembers when the mall was a destination for many shoppers and hopes the new developer brings it back to life, "Maybe put other stores in, but not as huge as this, to take up the area that this was in, or some place where children can play, something to that effect," Keller says.

Kohan retail investment group bought the McKinley mall for 8-point-5 million dollars less than two years ago. The auction runs from May 15Th through the 17Th.