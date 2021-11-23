Seneca Gaming requiring masks for guests, employees at all three properties

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Seneca Gaming Corporation has announced that both guests and employees will be required to wear masks at all three of its gaming properties, Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, regardless of vaccination status, beginning 6 a.m. Tuesday.

“Our highest priority remains the health, safety and enjoyment of our guests and our team members,” said Seneca Gaming Corporation President & CEO Kevin Nephew. “While we have maintained a strict adherence to COVID-related protocols at our three properties, the recent trends throughout Western New York are concerning. Requiring the use of face masks is the right step to ensure that our properties remain safe, enjoyable environments for all.”

This comes after Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced a mask mandate for businesses as COVID-19 case numbers rise.

Seneca Gaming says the mask requirement will remain in place until further notice.

