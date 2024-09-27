Sen. Gallivan announces effort to educate drivers on what to do when stopped by law enforcement

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — State Senator Patrick Gallivan is working with community leaders on a new effort to better educate drivers on what to do when stopped by law enforcement.

"We have all seen instances of what can happen when procedures are not followed, or drivers act inappropriately. I believe better education is the key," said Senator Gallivan.

The centerpiece of this effort is proposed legislation, co-sponsored by Sen. Gallivan, that would require all driver's education and defensive driving classes to include information on proper procedures when stopped by a law enforcement officer as part of driving instruction courses.

"Let's educate people because when you see those lights in your rearview mirror your stomach flips, you're nervous," said Elizabeth Carey with AAA of Western and Central New York. "Your response shouldn't be on that is made up on the fly."

This education effort also includes a brochure that will be distributed to schools, libraries, and community centers that highlights the rights and responsibilities of drivers during traffic stops.

"This guide is intended to alleviate anxiety and help ensure that interactions between law enforcement officers and drivers are civil, respectful, and safe for all involved," said Sen. Gallivan.

Instrumental in the development of this program was recent Orchard Park graduate, and student policy intern Evan Doeer. He initially approached Gallivan with his concerns over the lack of resources for young drivers.

"We all see those videos on social media and the news of tragedies. Videos where interactions between the police and community members go wrong for a number of reasons. If we can mitigate that in any respect I think it's our responsibility to do so," said Doeer.

"This is something that is going to play a very integral part as far as educating motorists, especially newer motorists," said Jeremy Lehning, Lieutenant with the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Lehning agreed that while traffic stop protocols are a part of the training for all law enforcement reinforcing those procedures during this initiative will benefit all involved.

"Absolutely," said Lt. Lehning, "As far as our approach it's meant to be a very friendly approach. We are not out there to be abusive, we are not out there to yell and scream at you. It's not the case. When the driver is approached by law enforcement the interaction is always intended to be pleasant, however, situations occur where the motorist becomes irritated, acts irrational, and measures have to be taken."

And Sen. Gallivan believes this effort would expand safety for both law enforcement and drivers alike.

"This should be a civil interaction between human beings," said Gallivan.

Gallivan said his co-sponsored legislation has bi-partisan support. He plans to continue his push when the Legislature returns to session in January.