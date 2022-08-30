Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Section VI and WNY Sports Officials reach a contract agreement

Ref
AP
Ref
Posted at 10:04 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 22:04:05-04

Section VI announced Monday an agreement to a new contract with WNY Sports Officials.

This agreement comes just days before the previous contract was set to expire on August 31.

The High School Sports Officials of Western New York were demanding more money after not being paid throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Section VI said in a statement, "All involved are pleased to be moving forward with Fall Sports on behalf of our member schools and most importantly our student-athletes."

The two groups negotiated the contract since December 2021.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United