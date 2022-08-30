Section VI and WNY Sports Officials reach a contract agreement

Section VI announced Monday an agreement to a new contract with WNY Sports Officials.

This agreement comes just days before the previous contract was set to expire on August 31.

The High School Sports Officials of Western New York were demanding more money after not being paid throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Section VI said in a statement, "All involved are pleased to be moving forward with Fall Sports on behalf of our member schools and most importantly our student-athletes."

The two groups negotiated the contract since December 2021.