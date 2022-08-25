Ref organization: Section VI rejected latest contract offer, contract set to expire next week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Section VI has rejected the latest offer from the High School Sports Officials of Western New York, according to the referee organization. Their current contract expires on August 31.

The two parties have been negotiating deals since December of 2021.

The High School Sports Officials of Western New York are demanding more money after not being paid throughout the pandemic due to athletic seasons being put on pause.

The sports officials say that the cost of the position and the cost of living is high. Additionally, they only agreed to wage cuts with an understanding that they would be properly compensated in the future by Section VI or Governor Hochul with the Foundation Aid.

Both parties allegedly agreed to base pay over the next six years. However, the sports officials say that Section VI recently placed new criteria on receiving base pay that never existed prior.

7 News reached out to Section VI for a comment and is awaiting a response.

