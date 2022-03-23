Second minor charged in connection with school threat

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lewiston Police say a second minor is being charged with a felony following threats made against a local middle school last week.

A 13-year-old` is being charged with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony, as well as third-degree menacing, second-degree aggravated harassment, and fifth-degree conspiracy.

Officials say the teen made a threat toward Lewiston Porter Middle School on March 13. This is the second minor to face charges in connection with threats against the school.

Like the case against that 12-year-old, the 13-year-old's case will be handled in family court.

A previous press release issued after the first arrest said further arrests could be made.