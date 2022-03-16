Watch
12-year-old charged with felony following alleged school threat

Posted at 6:28 AM, Mar 16, 2022
YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 12-year-old is facing a felony for allegedly making terroristic threats at their school.

Lewiston Police say on the morning of March 14, the student made a threat over Snapchat to Lewiston Porter Middle School and specific individuals.

The student is being charged with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony, as well as third degree menacing, second degree aggravated harassment and fifth degree conspiracy.

Police say the case now heads to family court, but say more arrests could be made in the case.

