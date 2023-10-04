Search underway for a wallaby that escaped from private farm in Chautauqua County

SHERMAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A search is underway for a wallaby that escaped from a private farm in the Town of Sherman.

The wallaby was last seen on Monday evening on Route 430 near Findley Lake. It is brown and just over a foot tall.

The owner tells 7 News that it will probably be found in a barn or garage.

Small Town Shelter, Inc is located in Sherman and is assisting in the search you can reach the shelter at 716-224-2244.

The shelter also provided the following information: