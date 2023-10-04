Search underway for a wallaby that escaped from private farm in Chautauqua County

SHERMAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A search is underway for a wallaby that escaped from a private farm in the Town of Sherman.
The wallaby was last seen on Monday evening on Route 430 near Findley Lake. It is brown and just over a foot tall.
The owner tells 7 News that it will probably be found in a barn or garage.
Small Town Shelter, Inc is located in Sherman and is assisting in the search you can reach the shelter at 716-224-2244.
The shelter also provided the following information:
Wallaby’s are nocturnal animals and it will most likely be spotted again around dusk.
If you see the wallaby, call Charlie at 716-640-0032.
If you are able to contain the wallaby in a barn or fenced in area, please do! Then contact Charlie.
Time is of the essence! This wallaby is not native to our area, and it is not safe.
We do not suggest trying to grab the wallaby unless you know what you are doing. They can cause serious damage with those back legs.