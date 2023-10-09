Wallaby now 'safe at home' after escaping from private farm in Chautauqua County

SHERMAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A wallaby that was missing after escaping from a private farm in Chautauqua County last week is now "safe at home."

7 News spoke to the wallaby's owner, Charlie Sorce, last week when a search was underway. Sorce said the wallaby got underneath a gate that wasn't low enough.

Small Town Shelter, Inc was assisting with the search and posted an update on Saturday night that the wallaby was found and was safe at home in his pen with a newly fixed gate. The shelter also gave a special shout-out to Beth Thompson and Vicki Cusimano of Great Dames Trap & Recover.