Search for missing Amherst woman Leah Bellitto continues

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst Police and volunteers are continuing their search for 29-year-old Leah Bellitto, who was last seen Saturday night in the Ransom Oaks neighborhood.

Bellitto is described as approximately 135 pounds and 5'6" tall with brown eyes and brown hair. Police said she was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and black pajama pants with a blue flower-pattern backpack.

On Monday, volunteers with the WNY Missing & Unidentified Persons Network conducted searches throughout East Amherst.

Sarah Hutchins organized groups to walk along the creek and pond off North French Road. She came across a possible clue: barefoot prints and handprints right near the creek.

Rebecca McNamara, who lives in the neighborhood, joined in the search.

"This happened very close to home for us," she said. "Our neighborhood is right next to where she disappeared. My children play in that neighborhood. We have friends in that neighborhood and it's not something that's very common around here."

The group got some help from Sheila Bugbee, a drone operator. She flew her drone up over the frozen pond.

Amherst Police are asking anyone with information or Ring camera video to call them at (716) 689-1311.