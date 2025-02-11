Watch Now
Amherst police announce missing woman Leah Bellitto found dead

Amherst Police Department
AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Amherst Police Department announced Leah Bellitto, who was reported missing on February 8, was found dead Tuesday morning.

Bellitto was last seen Saturday night in the Ransom Oaks neighborhood. Police said she was found in the water near Dodge Road by a citizen walking in the area just before 10 a.m.

The cause and manner of Bellitto's death are under investigation. Police said at this time there are no signs of foul play and there is no apparent danger to the public.

At the time she was found, members of the Amherst Police Emergency Response Team and volunteer search groups were in the area conducting search efforts.

Anyone with information in connection to the case is asked to contact police at (716) 689-1311.

"We extend our gratitude to the members of the public who have already assisted, as well as our law enforcement and emergency service partners for their support in this investigation.

The family of Ms. Bellitto is asking for privacy and there is no further information available at this time."
- Amherst PD

