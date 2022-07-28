Watch Now
Science museum offering rooftop views with 'Twilight at the Museum'

Experts and telescopes will fill the rooftops of the Buffalo Museum of Science for 3 Fridays
Taylor Epps
Posted at 7:52 AM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 07:52:42-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A rooftop on a summer night in Buffalo is sure to provide a perfect view, but the Buffalo Museum of Science is taking that view out of this world, with three nights of "Twilight at the Museum".

From 8 to 11 p.m. on July 29, August 26, and September 23, the Museum’s rooftop deck will be open to guests of all ages (weather permitting) for an evening look at Buffalo’s nighttime summer sky, and Museum staff and astronomers will be on site for twilight talks. All of the Museum’s exhibits and Antarctic Dinosaurs: The Exhibition will be available to explore.

As the summer sky changes from month to month, each evening will offer different celestial views:

Friday, July 29: Sunset to Stars
Catch a sunset view of the Buffalo city skyline early on, and watch the stars come out after an evening of exploring.

Friday, August 26: The Summer Triangle 
What's that overhead? Learn the names and history of some of the brightest stars in the summer skies. You may uncover some surprises along the way.

Friday, September 23: Seeing the Solar System
The beginning of autumn brings longer nights, and a chance to see some of the most beautiful worlds in our own celestial neighborhood: planets, moons and more!

In the event of rain, the Museum will remain open and astronomy talks will take place indoors.

Rooftop access is included with admission or tickets to Antarctic Dinosaurs: The Exhibition, and free for Museum Members. Tickets are $24 for adults, $21 for seniors and children.

